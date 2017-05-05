Samajwadi Party headed for split: Shivpal to float new party, says Mulayam will be chief

Shivpal Yadav. (Source: PTI photo/File) Shivpal Yadav. (Source: PTI photo/File)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said he is forming a new party ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’, news agency ANI reported. Mulayam Singh Yadav will be the chief of the new party, he said. Shivpal said the new party aims to bring true Samajwadis together.

Neta ji ko unka sammaan vapas dilane, aur Samajawadion ko ek saath laane ke liye is morche ka jald hi ailaan hoga:Shivpal Yadav to ANI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2017

Shivpal, who has a running feud with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, had intended to form a new party before the Assembly elections.

