Latest News
  • Samajwadi Party headed for split: Shivpal to float new party, says Mulayam will be chief

Samajwadi Party headed for split: Shivpal to float new party, says Mulayam will be chief

The senior SP leader had on Wednesday said he will float a new secular party if his nephew and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not handover the party reins to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 5, 2017 12:43 pm
samajwadi party, Shivpal yadav, Mulayam singh yadav. New party, SP leader, SP feud, UP SP, Uttar pradesh SP, india news, indian express Shivpal Yadav. (Source: PTI photo/File)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said he is forming a new party ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’, news agency ANI reported. Mulayam Singh Yadav will be the chief of the new party, he said. Shivpal said the new party aims to bring true Samajwadis together.

Shivpal, who has a running feud with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, had intended to form a new party before the Assembly elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. V
    Vijay
    May 5, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    Who will embrace Mayawati.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    May 05: Latest News