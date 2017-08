Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav

BJP on Saturday received a shot in the arm with former Samajwadi Party MLC Ashok Bajpai and another senior SP leader Sweta Singh joining the party along with some others.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Kalraj Mishra and UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

Welcoming them in the party fold, Maurya said it would add to the strength of the organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

