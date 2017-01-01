Question on people’s lips: Will Netaji attend convention?

Ram Gopal Yadav (Source: Anil Sharma) Ram Gopal Yadav (Source: Anil Sharma)

Kal Janeshwar Mishra Park mein party adhiveshan hoga. Log isey jansabha na samjhein. Yeh adhiveshan hoga. Tamam saathi jo bahar khade hain, kal ki taiyari mein lag jayein (Party convention will take place at Janeshwar Mishra Park tomorrow. People should not mistake it as a public meeting. This is a convention and all those standing outside are requested to start preparations)” — the announcement made from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg soon after he returned from meeting SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday.

Party workers and leaders were left contemplating about the reason for such move, as a day before, SP had expelled general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav for calling the convention, citing sections 14 and 32 of the party constitution. Mulayam too had said that only national president has the right to call such a convention and it was done without his knowledge.

Section 14 of SP’s constitution defines the representatives, who would be part of such a convention, and also those who can call such convention. It reads: “Rashtriya karyakarni ke prastav par athva rashtriya sammelan ke 40 pratishat sadasyon ki maang par rashtriya sammelan ka vishesh adhiveshan rashtriya adhyaksha dwara kabhi bhi bulaya ja sakta hai (Either on the recommendation of the national working committee or on the demand of the 40 per cent members eligible for the national convention, special convention can be called anytime by the national president).”

Quoting this section, Ram Gopal was expelled, citing that he had violated the party constitution. On Saturday evening, an official release — bearing signatures of Ram Gopal as SP general secretary — was sent to the media, informing that a “vishesh rashtriya adhiveshan” would be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park on Sunday at 10 am, and requesting that the event be given proper coverage.

Party MLC Udaiveer Singh, who was at the CM’s residence on Saturday to express support for Akhilesh, said: “This convention is the biggest platform within the party. Professor Ram Gopal Yadav has called this adhiveshan. Many important decisions will be taken at this convention… In which direction should the party go will be decided.”

However, till late Saturday, there was no confirmation from either side on whether Mulayam and Shivpal would attend Sunday’s meeting. When contacted, state SP secretary and spokesperson Deepak Mishra said: “No official invitation regarding the ‘adhiveshan’ has been received so far. But if Netaji goes to the adhiveshan, Shivpalji will also go.” As the day ended, a party worker asked: “Would Netaji be there at the convention?” “Sab rahenge, jao taiyari karo,” replied another.