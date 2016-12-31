SP feud live updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav back in party after hectic meetings

Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow on Friday PTI Photo Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow on Friday PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav were re-inducted into the Samajwadi Party, just a day after their expulsion. Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh’s rival within the party, announced on Twitter that the expulsion of both leaders was revoked with immediate effect.

The decision came after hectic meetings conducted by Akhilesh earlier in the morning with a majority of the party lawmakers at his official residence. Supporters of Akhilesh have vociferously demanded his entry back into the party and the eventual nomination as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Reports indicate that Azam Khan, a senior leader of the party, brokered the truce between party president Mulayam and his son Akhilesh.

Akhilesh and Ram Gopal had been expelled from the party Friday for ‘gross indiscipline.’ Both leaders were thrown out of the party in an unprecedented move after Akhilesh issued a parallel list of candidates for elections shortly after Mulayam announced an official candidate list.

The feud within the state’s ruling party has been brimming for several months now with Akhilesh having drawn swords against his uncle and SP state president Shivpal Yadav. While Akhilesh has not been named the party’s CM candidate, Mulayam indicated the legislature members will elect the next CM after elections.

