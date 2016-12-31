Latest News
  • SP feud live updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav back in party after hectic meetings

Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Ramgopal Yadav have been allowed back into the Samajwadi Party, just a day after their expulsion from the party. The decision was announced by Shivpal Yadav on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2016 5:49 pm
akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, samajwadi party, ram gopal yadav, shivpal yadav, samajwadi party live, UP assembly elections 2017, SP fight, SP feud live updates, samajwadi party split, ramgopal yadav, UP election, india news, indian express Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow on Friday PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav were re-inducted into the Samajwadi Party, just a day after their expulsion. Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh’s rival within the party, announced on Twitter that the expulsion of both leaders was revoked with immediate effect.

The decision came after hectic meetings conducted by Akhilesh earlier in the morning with a majority of the party lawmakers at his official residence. Supporters of Akhilesh have vociferously demanded his entry back into the party and the eventual nomination as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Reports indicate that Azam Khan, a senior leader of the party, brokered the truce between party president Mulayam and his son Akhilesh.

Akhilesh and Ram Gopal had been expelled from the party Friday for ‘gross indiscipline.’ Both leaders were thrown out of the party in an unprecedented move after Akhilesh issued a parallel list of candidates for elections shortly after Mulayam announced an official candidate list.

The feud within the state’s ruling party has been brimming for several months now with Akhilesh having drawn swords against his uncle and SP state president Shivpal Yadav. While Akhilesh has not been named the party’s CM candidate, Mulayam indicated the legislature members will elect the next CM after elections.

LIVE UPDATES

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20166:00 pm

The feud in SP is solved that’s a good thing, it’s been on for a few months now: HM Rajnath Singh

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20165:59 pm

Allahabad (UP): CM Akhilesh Yadav & Ram Gopal Yadav’s supporters celebrate after SP Chief Mulayam Singh revoked their expulsion from party.

rajashreeindianexpress December 31, 20164:49 pm

“Drama tha, khatam ho gya, cycle puncture ho gayi, UP ki janta inke natak ko samaj gayi, BJP k kamal 2017 mein khilega,” said Keshav Maurya, UP BJP President.

rajashreeindianexpress December 31, 20164:21 pm

Shivpal Singh Yadav reaches Azam Khan’s residence to meet him and discuss about party’s next move.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty December 31, 20164:04 pm

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav’s expulsion was a big news and that could have given rise to a very big problem: Azam Khan

ananya December 31, 20163:57 pm

Netaji has built the party. I consider him the ‘Baghban’ of the party. He is a father as well as the party Chief. What problem can a father have with his son? Only that he should meet him & consider his advice that is for his well being. Samajwadi Party has been united. Now everything is fine and I hope that everything remains this way: Azam Khan

ananya December 31, 20163:23 pm

ananya December 31, 20162:48 pm

Mulayam Singh ji has once again shown mature politics and his promise that he will not let this family or party split ever: Amar Singh

ananya December 31, 20162:43 pm

ananya December 31, 20162:39 pm

Samajwadi Party will fight unitedly against communal forces. Our government has kept all its promises, people are with us: Shivpal Yadav

ananya December 31, 20162:14 pm

Really happy, I was hopeful; SP will form its govt in UP and if there’s an alliance with Congress, then it’ll be even better: Lalu Yadav

ananya December 31, 20162:04 pm

Ram Gopal cancelled his National executive programme and Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a list: Shivpal Yadav

ananya December 31, 20162:03 pm

ananya December 31, 20162:03 pm

ananya December 31, 20161:54 pm

As per Mulayam Singh Yadav’s advice, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party: Shivpal Yadav

ananya December 31, 20161:39 pm

ananya December 31, 20161:37 pm

Meeting at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence ends; Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav leave

ananya December 31, 20161:11 pm

Over 200 of the 229 SP MLAs back Akhilesh Yadav: Sources (PTI)

ananya December 31, 201612:53 pm

Shivpal Singh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence: ANI

ananya December 31, 201612:52 pm

Mulayamji is not very much active on the party front and most of the decisions are taken by other leaders. Akhilesh Yadav is his son. This feud must have been settled within the family. This is very unfortunate that it has come to the fore: Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi

ananya December 31, 201612:49 pm

CM Akhilesh Yadav left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. Neither Shivpal and Ram Gopal Yadav were present

ananya December 31, 201612:31 pm

Akhilesh Yadav supporters hold ‘havan’ outside his residence

ananya December 31, 201612:24 pm

Akhilesh Yadav has reached Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence with Azam Khan and Abu Azmi

ananya December 31, 201612:21 pm

Akhilesh Yadav said in the meeting with the MLAs that he respects Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party is Mulayam’s. His hard work can’t be overlooked: ANI

ananya December 31, 201612:12 pm

Azam Khan has now reached Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow: ANI

ananya December 31, 201611:50 am

Ram Gopal Yadav changes venue for emergency national executive meet of Samajwadi Party for Sunday. It will be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lucknow: ANI UP

ananya December 31, 201611:49 am

Akhilesh supporters try to break cordon outside his residence, clash with police: PTI

ananya December 31, 201611:47 am

Speaking to SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav asked him to stay united to fight communal forces: ANI

ananya December 31, 201611:44 am

ananya December 31, 201611:42 am

Though the exact number of those present at the meeting was not clear, insiders maintained that a majority of the 229 SP MLAs were present. Besides, some SP MLCs and senior party functionaries loyal to Akhilesh attended the meeting. Akhilesh is expected to meet his supporters and party workers later in the day to prove his strength: PTI

ananya December 31, 201611:41 am

Azam Khan will not attend Mulayam Singh Yadav’s meeting at party office or Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting. He will try to resolve issue: Sources (ANI)

ananya December 31, 201611:29 am

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the ongoing Samajwadi Party spat as a ‘family drama’ and extended its support to Akhilesh Yadav, adding that he would emerge as an established leader. “I think this is a kind of family drama. The people are also getting to know this. The way Prime Minister Modi has taken politics to a high level so that the corrupt and hooligans do not get any place. I think even the Samajwadi Party is following this,” said BJP leader Satyapal Singh.

ananya December 31, 201611:21 am

Heavy force have been deployed seen outside Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (ANI UP)

ananya December 31, 201611:18 am

Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh termed the crisis in the party as “unfortunate” and asked party members to support Mulayam Singh Yadav. “I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji Mulayam Singh. Whatever is happening is very unfortunate,” he said.

ananya December 31, 201611:01 am

If we are the reason (behind the feud) then we are ready to step back. Our leader is Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav is our CM. (Agar hum wajah hain, toh hum peeche hattne ko tayyar hain. Neta humaare Mulayam Singh Yadav ji hain aur CM pasand Akhilesh ji hain): SP MLA Ateeq Ahmed

ananya December 31, 201610:33 am

ananya December 31, 201610:32 am

“Mulayam Singh had said yesterday that if Akhilesh owns up to his faults, then he will try to bring this issue to an end. When Akhilesh Yadav was made the CM in 2012, neither Mulayam Singh nor Akhilesh had anticipated this day (Netaji ne kal kaha tha ki agar mukhyamantri apni galati maan lete hain,toh wo is baat ko samaapt karne ka prayas karenge. Jab 2012 mein unko CM banaya tha, tab dono ne hi kalpana nahin ki thi ki ye din dekhna padega): SP MLA Madhukar Jetley

ananya December 31, 201610:23 am

Ramgopal Yadav reaches Akhilesh Yadav’s residence at 5 Kalidas Marg

ananya December 31, 201610:22 am

Today only Akhilesh Yadav is the face of Uttar Pradesh. He is a “vikaspurush” (Aaj Uttar Pradesh ka chehra sirf aur sirf Akhilesh Yadav ji hain, vo vikaspurush hain): SP MLA Gomti Yadav

ananya December 31, 201610:17 am

ananya December 31, 201610:17 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support to Akhilesh Yadav. She wished him well and asked him to stay strong. Sources said, Mamata spoke to Akhilesh on Friday evening for about three minutes (ANI)

ananya December 31, 201610:14 am

Akhilesh Yadav reaches his residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow, will hold a meeting with the Samajwadi Party MLAs

ananya December 31, 201610:11 am

Samajwadi Party MLAs arrive at Akhilesh Yadav’s residence for the meeting, extend him their support. SP MLA Pawan Pandey said, “The entire state supports Akhilesh Yadav. The elderly, young people, women all of them support him.”

