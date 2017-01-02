Samajwadi Party feud a drama, party has lost credibility: Opposition

Union I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted on the Samajwadi Party crisis. (PTI Photo/File) Union I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted on the Samajwadi Party crisis. (PTI Photo/File)

Opposition parties on Sunday termed the Samajwadi Party family feud a drama and said that the party had lost all credibility. “The happenings in the Samajwadi Party are like a ‘family drama’ full of ‘comedy’, but will end up in ‘tragedy’ resulting in total ‘pack up’,” Union I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

The BJP also said that the infighting in the SP confirmed that the BJP was the only alternative in the state. “We are very sure that people will reject this confused party’s government in UP and opt for a government that wants to see them develop under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s able leadership,” Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said, “We have been witnessing this family drama, this family episode, for the last six months. Now and then they are expelled, then they are again taken back into the party.” He added that “people are being taken for a ride”, and that “I am quite sure that in the days to come, people will give them a rebuff and show both Akhilesh Yadav and his father the door, and this party will be forgotten forever.”

The RJD was cautious in its reaction as party leader Manoj Jha described the rift as an unfortunate development. “We find it very unfortunate,” he said, adding, “I hope that a progressive party does not die and the right wing does not go berserk.”

