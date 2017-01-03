Samajwadi Party family feud to divert attention: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders waves at crowd during the Parivartan Rally in Lucknow on Monday. (Souce: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders waves at crowd during the Parivartan Rally in Lucknow on Monday. (Souce: PTI)

The ongoing Samajwadi Party family feud in Uttar Pradesh dominated the BJP Parivartan rally with almost all senior leaders targeting it.

Referring to the ongoing feud as a “drama” and an attempt to divert attention, party national chief Amit Shah said the question of whether of who among Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav would be chief minister will not be an election issue.

“Uttar Pradesh mein roz alag alag prakar ke natak ho rahe hain. Yeh dhyan batane ke alawa kuch nahi. Chacha mukhyamantri bane ya bhatija bane, yeh election issue nahi (There is always somekind of drama happening in Uttar Pradesh. This is just to divert people’s attention. Whether it is the uncle or nephew who becomes the CM is not an election issue),” said Shah, adding that real issue was the farmers not getting right price for crop, unemployment and the like.

Shah also alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led state government was corrupt. He claimed that the Lucknow-Agra expressway was constructed at a much higher cost. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, referring to Samajwadi Party feud as “dangal” said, “SP mein dangal chal raha hai… Lekin janta ko UP mein mangal chahiye (While SP keeps fighting, public is bothered only about its prosperity).” He promised that a BJP government in the state would remove the system of “interviews” for appointment of Class IV employees and police constables.