Want to assure Akhilesh Yadav I am not against his progress: Amar Singh

In a bid to assuage frayed nerves, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Friday said he isn’t against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s progress. In a statement to news agency ANI, Singh said, “My contribution to CM Akhilesh Yadav’s growing up life is well known and is in the public domain. Status is not gauged just by number or power.” Alleging a conspiracy, Singh said, “Baseless allegations are being put on me. I continue to give my blessings to Akhilesh Yadav ji and I want to assure him that I am not against his progress.”

“Silence is the best weapon in socio-political life but I am breaking this silence. Be it education or personal life we have always supported Akhilesh,” he further said. Singh further stated that playing politics from the backdoor is not his trait. The SP leader had earlier said that he won’t mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav discards him from his heart. “I will feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav will discard me from his heart and if I would be expelled from the party then it will not be regretful for me,” Singh told the media on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for elections, the ruling Samajwadi Party is battling infighting even as Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav held hectic behind-the-scenes talks for a possible patch up on Friday. Akhilesh and his supporters have routinely blamed Singh for engineering a split in the party.

According to PTI, sources privy to the fast-paced developments did not rule out the possibility of resignation of Amar Singh, an ‘outsider’ whose return to SP triggered a storm in the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, under a “compromise formula”.

