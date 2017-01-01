Samajwadi Party crisis boils over: Akhilesh Yadav is new party chief, Mulayam expels Ramgopal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly unanimously elected party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses as SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav looks on during Samajwadi party national convention in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly unanimously elected party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses as SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav looks on during Samajwadi party national convention in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The crisis within the Samajwadi Party refused to die down as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday crowned as the party chief, a position that has been held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav for decades. At the party’s national executive Party meeting convened by general secretary Ramgopal Yadav today, party leaders unanimously elected Akhilesh to lead Samajwadi Party. The decision was termed as “unconstitutional” by Mulayam and has once again expelled Ramgopal from the party for six years. Party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda was also expelled from the party for attending the meeting.

Soon after being proposed as the national president of the party, Akhilesh said his respect for his father was more than ever and that he would stand against those conspiring against the party. “Those who conspired against the party, damaged it and also posed problems before the national president…should know that my respect for the national president (Mulayam Singh) will be more than before,” the chief minister said.

“…People might raise questions and level allegations but I said this before and say it again that as his son if there is any conspiracy against the party and him it is my duty to stand against them,” he said.

“I had said that I was ready to step down as state unit president earlier too… He had made me the CM and gave me a chance to work…,” he said

Separate resolutions were also moved by Ramgopal at the convention to expel Amar Singh and remove Shivpal Yadav from the post of the SP’s Uttar Pradesh chief. Stung by the developments, Mulayam issued a strongly-worded letter against his cousin brother Ramgopal. “The parliamentary board of the party declares all the proposals, decisions and the convention itself illegal and expels Ramgopal, who convened the convention, for six years,” he said in the letter. Akhilesh supporters also laid seize to the party headquarters in Lucknow and forcibly removed Shivpal’s nameplate outside his office.

On Saturday, Akhilesh, in a show of strength, met 200 of the party’s 229 MLAs at his residence just a day after he was expelled along with his uncle Ramgopal from the party. The expulsion order was revoked within 24 hours and both were reinducted into SP.

