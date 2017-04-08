Samajwadi out, Mukhyamantri in: Change in scheme names in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath with farmers at Shastri Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday. Express CM Yogi Adityanath with farmers at Shastri Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday. Express

The BJP government on Friday ordered the prefix “Samajwadi” be dropped from all schemes and replaced with “Mukhyamantri” in case of state programmes, and their original name in case of centrally funded programmes.

Department heads were asked to identify such schemes under them before the second cabinet meeting on April 11. Over a dozen schemes’ names will be changed with this move.

The decision comes after a marathon seven-hour long review of six departments, which ended at 1 am on Friday, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at the chief minister’s office in Lucknow.

State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said the previous Samajwadi Party government had made a habit of prefixing the party name along side government programmes.

He clarified that the ongoing schemes for public welfare will continue. “I am very clear and even Chief Minister has made it clear that while strict action would be taken against any instance of corruption or anomaly, BJP will not stop any scheme that benefits the public.”

But trying to remove all trace of the former Samajwadi Party government will be tough.

Many schemes come with the photograph of the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. The new ration cards that were printed just before the Assembly elections, for example, had his photograph on their cover.

On this, Agarwal said the Food and Civil Supplies department was yet to get the estimates and financial aspects of the same.

Akhilesh’s face and scheme names were also painted on the green and red coloured buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.

Sources said that each department has been given a deadline to prepare a presentation before the CM and would continue for next 10 days. Based on these, the government will set the agenda for the upcoming cabinet meetings as well as next Budget, expected before July.

