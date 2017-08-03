Samajawadi Party to hold rallies against Yogi Adityanath government policies

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

In its first major campaign against the Yogi Adityanath government after the change of guard, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced that it will organise ‘Desh bachao-desh banao’ rallies in all districts on August 9. Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will address one of these rallies in Faizabad. SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The rallies will be organised across the state against the communal and anti-people policies of the BJP government. They will take place on August 9, which is observed as Kranti Diwas.”

Senior SP leaders, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will address these rallies and target the Centre as well as state government on various issues.

Sources said the party state headquarters on Wednesday sent out “written messages” to the districts, which will be read out during the public meetings. Late SP leaders’ and ideologues’ “opinions about the BJP and RSS” will also be conveyed to the people by SP leaders at these rallies.

Commenting on the development, BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “SP lost power and its organisation is shrinking continuously since Akhilesh has taken charge of the party. Several SP leaders have quit the party.”

