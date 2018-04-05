Salman Khan verdict: Actor convicted because he’s a Muslim, says Pakistan’s Foreign Minister

Salman verdict: Salman Khan was sent to five year imprisonment in the blackbucks poaching case. (Express photo) Salman verdict: Salman Khan was sent to five year imprisonment in the blackbucks poaching case. (Express photo)

A Pakistani minister on Thursday claimed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur court because of his minority status. Stating that had Khan belonged to the “religion of the ruling party,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said “the court might have been lenient with him.”

In an interview with Hamid Mir of Pakistan’s Geo TV, Asif said, “Salman Khan has been sentenced because he’s a minority. Maybe if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him,” he claimed.

He also added that the verdict is a testimony to the conditions of minorities in India. “To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, ‘untouchables’ or Christians are not valued in India,” he said.

Salman Khan, on Thursday was sentenced to five years jail for killing two blackbucks during a film shoot in Rajasthan in 1998. He was also slapped a monetary fine of Rs 10,000. All the other accused including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were acquitted by the court for lack of evidence. While the animal activists and Bishnoi community welcomed the verdict, Bollywood film industry and Khan’s fans expressed their dismay over the judgment.

Read | Salman Khan gets 5-year-jail, defence says decision surprising; Bishnoi community hails verdict, Bollywood sad

The actor was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing the endangered blackbuck species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. His bail plea will be heard in a sessions court in Jodhpur tomorrow. At present, the actor has been given number 106 and is lodged in ward number 2 of Jodhpur Central Jail.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd