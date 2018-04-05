Salman Khan to be in same jail as Asaram Bapu, Shambhulal Regar

Salman Khan verdict: Actor Salman Khan at a Jodhpur court for the announcement of verdict in the black buck poaching case. (Express by Mohammed Sharif) Salman Khan verdict: Actor Salman Khan at a Jodhpur court for the announcement of verdict in the black buck poaching case. (Express by Mohammed Sharif)

As soon as a Jodhpur court on Thursday awarded Bollywood actor Salman Khan five years of imprisonment in a case related to blackbuck poaching, he was taken to the Jodhpur Central jail. Apart from five years in jail in the 1998 case, the actor has been imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. At the Jodhpur Central jail, rape accused Asaram Bapu, murder accused Shambhulal Regar and Malkhan Singh Vishnoi – accused in Bhanwari Devi murder case – will be Salman’s fellow inmates. They all are currently under trial in the same jail.

READ | Salman Khan verdict LIVE Updates: Actor taken to Jodhpur Central jail, hearing in his bail plea tomorrow

Here we bring you the profiles of these inmates who are lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail:

Asaram Bapu has been in the jail for over five years now. Asaram Bapu has been in the jail for over five years now.

Asaram Bapu:

The self-styled godman has been in the jail since his arrest in August 2013, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old schoolgirl. Bapu, who became famous as a spiritual leader, has been in the for over five years now. Asaram was presented in a court on September 1, 2013 and then sent to remand. The matter is still under observation.

A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair. A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair.

Shambhulal Regar:

Another inmate at the jail is Shambhulal Regar who was arrested for hacking and burning a Muslim labourer from West Bengal’s Malda district. He had also posted the video of the gruesome killing on social media. Regar had allegedly killed the daily wage labourer on the basis of ‘love-jihad’. Afrazul was hacked to death and his body set on fire by Regar in Rajasthan Rajsamand district in December 2017. According to police, he lured Afrazul to the spot, promising some work, only to kill him brutally. Shockingly, the murder-accused was glorified during Ram Navami rallies in Rajasthan. A tableau honouring Regar was taken out in Jodhpur on March 25.

A file photo of Bhanwari Devi who went missing in 2011. A file photo of Bhanwari Devi who went missing in 2011.

Malkhan Singh Vishnoi:

Congress leader Malkhan Singh Vishnoi is under trial in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case. He had been Rajasthan Congress MLA. Bhanwari Devi, a 36-year-old nurse, went missing in 2011.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd