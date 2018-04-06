Blackbuck poaching case: Sessions court to hear Salman Khan’s bail plea today

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: The actor spent the night in Jodhpur Central Jail after he was convicted in a 1998 blackbuck case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. (Express photo) Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: The actor spent the night in Jodhpur Central Jail after he was convicted in a 1998 blackbuck case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. (Express photo)

A Jodhpur Sessions Court will on Friday hear the bail plea of actor Salman Khan who was convicted in a 1998 blackbuck case and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment on Thursday. The bail plea of the actor, who spent a night in Jodhpur Central Jail, is slated for hearing at 10.30 am today.

On Thursday, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) Dev Kumar Khatri found the actor guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of Bollywood movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Salman was convicted under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and was also imposed a monetary fine of Rs 10,000.

Shortly after the sentence was pronounced, the actor was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses Asaram Bapu, accused of sexual assault; Shambhulal Regar, accused of killing a Muslim labourer last December; and former Rajasthan MLA Mahipal Maderna, an accused in the Bhanwari Devi murder case.

According to the prosecution, on the night of October 1, 1998, Khan was in a Gypsy with the others when he killed two blackbuck in Kankani village. The actors were shooting for the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain, in the area. However, Hastimal Saraswat, who appeared for Khan, said no bullets were found when the Gypsy was searched for the first time.

“We have appealed against his conviction and have also applied for bail. We had argued that when the Gypsy in question was searched for the first time, bullets weren’t recovered and only bloodstains were found. The bullets were recovered after a few days when the vehicle was searched once again,” said Saraswat.

In a statement issued later in the day, the actor’s lawyer, Anand Desai, said: “We respect the decision of the Hon’ble Court. While we are studying the judgment, it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon’ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case,” Khan’s lawyer, Anand Desai, said in a statement on Thursday.

The actor was kept in a cell amid tight security. “Salman Khan has been given number 106 and is lodged in Ward number 2. He was made to undergo a medical test and has no medical issues. He hasn’t made any demands. We will give him jail uniform tomorrow. Multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward,” Vikram Singh, Jodhpur DIG (Jail), had said.

Meanwhile, the remaining co-accused in the case – actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu – and Dushyant Singh, a resident of the area, were acquitted by the court. The seventh accused, Dinesh Gawre, is absconding.

