Salman Khan pleads innocence in blackbuck hunting case, says he was framed

Salman Khan outside the court in Jodhpur on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Salman Khan outside the court in Jodhpur on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Actor Salman Khan Friday told a Jodhpur court that he was innocent and that the forest department had framed him in the 18-year-old blackbuck hunting case. Salman was in town to appear before the Jodhpur CJM court, along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam. While Salman is charged with allegedly hunting two blackbucks at Kankani near Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu, Sonali and Neelam are accused of abetting the crime by provoking him. The actor said all evidence presented by the prosecution was false, except for the first autopsy report that determined the cause of the deer’s death as natural.

The 51-year-old actor faced 65 questions from CJM D S Purohit, through which he maintained he was not guilty. Salman told the court that a local daily had misreported the incident based on what the villagers said and the forest department made a false case out of it to gain publicity. “He said he was busy shooting and in the evening, it was difficult to leave the hotel for security reasons. So there’s no question of going hunting,” his lawyer H S Saraswat told The Indian Express. When the court asked his caste, he responded: “Hindu-Muslim, Indian”.

Saif said he was not with Salman in the vehicle at the time of the alleged hunting and so there was no question of provoking him. Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre too maintained that charges against them were baseless. In 1998, Jodhpur police lodged four cases against Salman under relevant sections of Wildlife (Protection) Act and Arms Act. Salman has been acquitted by the High Court in two cases related to hunting Chinkaras. The state government’s appeals against the orders is pending with the Supreme Court. The CJM court in Jodhpur acquitted him in the Arms Act case earlier this month. The court scheduled the next hearing for February 15, when defence would present witnesses. The actors are not required to be present in the courtroom that day.