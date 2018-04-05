Salman Khan guilty in blackbuck poaching case: 10 things you should know

Salman Khan guilty in blackbuck poaching case: The Bollywood actor was convicted in the case earlier today. Salman Khan guilty in blackbuck poaching case: The Bollywood actor was convicted in the case earlier today.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday by a Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in October 1998. He has also been fined Rs 10,000. As of now, he will be taken straight to Jodhpur Central Jail from the court. The actor cannot appeal for bail in this court, he will have to move a higher court. The other co-accused in the case – actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre – were acquitted. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced shortly. Salman Khan blackbuck verdict LIVE Updates

Salman Khan was found guilty of killing blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Salman, who has been held guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, faces a maximum punishment of six years behind bars.

Final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved his judgment.

Here are the 10 things you should know:

1. What nailed Salman Khan? During the final arguments, the prosecution counsel had described the spot of alleged poaching, citing the statements of witnesses Poonam Chand and Chhoga Ram and the post-mortem report. READ: Salman Khan convicted, all you need to know

2. In the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

3. Under Section 51, enforcement can be performed by agencies such as the Forest Department, the Police, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the Customs and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chargesheets can be filed directly by the Forest Department. READ: Salman Khan guilty, Saif and others acquitted by Jodhpur court in blackbuck poaching case

4. After the Bishnoi community protested vehemently, a case was filed against Salman Khan and others.

5. While the minimum sentence in this case is one year in prison, maximum is 6 years.

6. Salman Khan was released on bail on October 17 the same year, he was later held guilty by a trial court in 2006. He was charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and was sentenced to five years jail term. He was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

7. Aside from the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan was also charged with two other poaching cases of Chinkara deer and blackbuck in Bhawad village and Mathania village respectively. He was acquitted in both the cases.

8. The verdict in the Chinkara deer case was, however, challenged by the Rajasthan government in the Supreme Court following which the actor was issued notice. The matter is currently pending with the top court.

9. The blackbuck poaching case is the last of the three cases against the actor from 1998.

10. In the black buck poaching case, the animals were allegedly shot dead in the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in 1998.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd