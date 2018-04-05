Salman Khan verdict: Here’s what the law says on killing blackbuck

The case of Salman Khan and two blackbucks has been pending for 20 years. The case of Salman Khan and two blackbucks has been pending for 20 years.

After two decades, the blackbuck poaching case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his celebrity colleagues was decided by a Jodhpur court which, held Salman Khan guilty of the offence under Section 9 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Salman Khan has been sentenced for five years imprisonment along with Rs 10,000 as fine under Section 51 of the Act, whereas his colleagues, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu have been acquitted of all charges.

Salman Khan will have to move a higher court for seeking bail in the case.

Charges and conviction: Salman Khan and his colleagues were charged under Section 9 of The Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act. The law states hunting as an offence in a single line which says, “No person shall hunt any wild animal specified in Schedule, I, II, III and IV”.

Sentencing: Section 51 of the Act specifies penalties for committing offence under the Act. Sub clause 1 of the law states that if a person commits an offence against an animal listed under Schedule 1 of the Act, the person would be subject to punishment of a minimum one year jail which could be extended to a maximum of six years. The law also mentions Rs. 5,000 as minimum fine.

Further, in case of second or subsequent offence, the person would be imprisoned for not less than two years extending to six years. The guilty would be liable to pay Rs. 10,000 minimum.

Schedule I: The Act has provided six Schedules which lists down animals against whom no physical harm is permitted under the law. Out of the six Schedules under the Act, Part I of Schedule I clearly lists Black Buck (Antelope cervicapra) as the second mammal against which an action can be taken by law. Part II of the Schedule lists down reptiles and amphibians and Part III lists down fishes.

