Salman Khan exempted from personal appearance in poaching case

A court here on Wednesday exempted Salman Khan and other co-accused from personal appearance in the alleged blackbuck poaching case and posted the matter to January 27. Chief Judicial Magistrate (District) Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit had summoned Salman and four others co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre for Wednesday for recording of their statements in a case filed against them for alleged poaching of two blakcbucks at Kankani village in 1998.

“We moved a joint application on behalf of all accused seeking exemption from appearance in the court for Wednesday and the court allowed it”, said Defence Counsel K K Vyas. The court has now listed the matter for January 27.

He said police had expressed inability to provide adequate security to the film stars in the court on account of the presence of the chief minister and the governor in the city for the state-level Republic Day celebrations.