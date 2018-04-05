Salman Khan guilty in blackbuck poaching case: A timeline

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict: The actor was held guilty by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. (APH IMAGES/Exclusive) Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict: The actor was held guilty by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. (APH IMAGES/Exclusive)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been held guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case Thursday by a Jodhpur court. Quantum of punishment has not yet been announced. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre have been acquitted. Salman’s counsel is asking for a minimum sentence. Salman was convicted in one of the cases in 2006 and was sentenced to five years in jail. While the actor spent a week in jail, the sentence was suspended by the Rajasthan High Court. The actor was also charged with two other poaching cases of Chinkara deer and blackbuck in Bhawad village and Mathania village respectively. He was acquitted in both the cases.

Here’s a timeline of Salman Khan’s case:

April 5, 2018: Salman Khan convicted in Blackbuck poaching case after 20 years.

March 24, 2018: Counsel for co-accused completed their argument.

January 2018: Actor Salman Khan appeared in a court in Jodhpur for final arguments.

September 2017: Arguments were heard prosecution counsel citing the statements of the eyewitnesses of the case. “After the completion of the prosecution’s arguments on October 23, we began our arguments on October 28 last year and completed on February 4.”

July 2017: Salman Khan, who had to appear before a Jodhpur court for verification of bail bonds submitted by him in a case related to the Arms Act, did not make it citing security reasons.

October 19, 2016: The Rajasthan Government contended in the Supreme Court that Salman Khan should be ordered to surrender and asked to go back to jail in two 18-year-old Chinkara poaching cases.

July 25, 2016: Actor Salman Khan has been acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the 1998 chinkara poaching case.

December 19, 2014: The actor’s please to call DCP and DM of Mumbai city as his witness regarding the expiry of the license of the arms, which he used in the alleged poaching case.

November 2014: The Rajasthan government approached the Supreme Court against the decision of High Court in connection with the blackbuck case allowing him to get the UK Visa.

November 5, 2014: Salman Khan requested his appeal in SC asking the court to help him apply for the visa since it will affect his shooting schedules. Later the apex court comprising of justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay and Justice A.K. Goel were seen reserving its order claiming that his conviction cannot be stayed simply because it is seen coming in the way of finding a British Visa.

November 13, 2013: Rajasthan High Court stayed the sentence of the actor, which gave Salman an opportunity to get the UK visa for the shooting.

August 2013: Salman Khan was denied a visa for the UK owing to the conviction charges.

December 2012: The Rajasthan High Court had revised the charges against the actor. In the fresh charges, Salman was charged with Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

August 31, 2007: The Rajasthan High Court suspended the sentence; however, it ordered the actor not to leave India without taking a formal permission. Salman was sentenced to five years in prison by the Rajasthan High Court for hunting a blackbuck during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He spent six days in Jodhpur Central Jail before his sentence was suspended. Later, the High Court dropped charges under Arms Act against him on his appeal.

August 24, 2007: The Session Court upheld the conviction and dismissed the appeal of the actor.

April 10, 2006: Salman was convicted in the black buck hunting case by one of the trial courts under the Act of Wildlife Protection Act wherein he was fined for Rs 5,000 along with five years of jail.

October 12, 1998: Salman Khan was arrested and released on bail in the next five days.

October 2, 1998: Bishnoi community lodged a police complaint against Salman Khan and four others involved in the killing of blackbucks.

September 28, 1998: Salman Khan was also accused of hunting another Chinkara at Ghoda farms two days later while he was in Jodhpur filming for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

September 26, 1998: Salman Khan was accused of hunting two Chinkaras at Bhawad in Mathania near Jodhpur. Five Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendra, Tabu and Neelam who were then shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain were seen hunting two blackbucks

