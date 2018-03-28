Salman Khan black buck poaching case: Jodhpur court to give verdict on April 5

Salman Khan allegedly went on shooting expeditions killing two chinkaras in Bhawad area and another one in Ghoda Farms Salman Khan allegedly went on shooting expeditions killing two chinkaras in Bhawad area and another one in Ghoda Farms

A Jodhpur Court will on April 5 deliver the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against actor Salman Khan, PTI reported. The court of the chief judicial magistrate (Jodhpur Rural), where the trial of the case has been in progress for the last 19 years, reserved the judgment after the final arguments.

Khan was accused of killing two black bucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. He was acquitted in two poaching cases by the high court and in a case under Arms Act by the lower court.

Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat said the final arguments in the case began on September 13 last year with the prosecution counsel citing the statements of the eyewitnesses of the case. “After the completion of the prosecution’s arguments on October 23, we began our arguments on October 28 last year and completed on February 4,” he said.

After this, the counsels for the co-accused began their arguments, which completed on March 24, he said.

