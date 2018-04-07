Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES: Court begins bail plea hearing

Till now, the actor has spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security. (Express photo/File) Till now, the actor has spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security. (Express photo/File)

The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court is on Saturday expected to pronounce its order on the bail plea of actor Salman Khan, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a lower court on Thursday. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

Salman’s counsel on Friday morning moved a petition in the court for bail and suspension of sentence. The hearing was adjourned yesterday, and deferred to today after district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment. “The court listened to the arguments of the defence and has now asked for all the records regarding this case from the trial court that pronounced the sentence yesterday. The hearing will commence again on Saturday morning,” public prosecutor Pokhar Ram Bishnoi said on Friday.

The actor has spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security. Besides a five-year jail term, Salman was imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

