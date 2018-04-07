Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES: Court begins bail plea hearing

The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court is on Saturday expected to pronounce its order on the bail plea of actor Salman Khan, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a lower court on Thursday. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.
Salman’s counsel on Friday morning moved a petition in the court for bail and suspension of sentence. The hearing was adjourned yesterday, and deferred to today after district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment. “The court listened to the arguments of the defence and has now asked for all the records regarding this case from the trial court that pronounced the sentence yesterday. The hearing will commence again on Saturday morning,” public prosecutor Pokhar Ram Bishnoi said on Friday.
The actor has spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security. Besides a five-year jail term, Salman was imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.
Highlights
Meanwhile, in an administrative order issued late Friday night, the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, transferred 87 judicial officers in the district judge cadre. The list of transferred judges included district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who is hearing Salman's bail plea. Joshi was transferred to the post of district and sessions judge Sirohi.
The second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots, as the trial court, while convicting Salman Khan, mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them. The medical board report stated that there were holes, one inch in diameter, in the bones of blackbuck carcasses and this could be caused by shots fired from a gun. Relying on this report, the trial court refused to admit the argument of the defence that the hole had been made by the investigator using a charred piece of coal just to establish the story of poaching and frame Salman in the case. Read: Full report
Shortly after the sentence was pronounced on Thursday, the actor was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail. His lawyers have filed a bail application, which was expected to be heard on Friday. “We have appealed against his conviction and have also applied for bail. We had argued that when the Gypsy in question was searched for the first time, bullets weren’t recovered and only bloodstains were found. The bullets were recovered after a few days when the vehicle was searched once again,” Hastimal Saraswat, who appeared for Khan, had earlier said.However, the bail hearing was deferred to Saturday after the sessions court sought a report on the case from the trial court.
A complaint was registered by the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan on October 2 that year against the actors, who allegedly hunted down two blackbucks during the filming of the movie. According to the complaint, Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. He was also charged for possessing a weapon with an expired license. Read: All you need to know
Salman was sentenced to five years of imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998. Besides the jail term, he was imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. While the remaining co-accused in the case – actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu – and Dushyant Singh, a resident of the area, were acquitted by the court, the seventh accused, Dinesh Gawre, is absconding.
According to news agency ANI, Joshi has arrived in the court and the hearing is expected to begin shortly.
The hearing on Salman Khan's bail petition in the 1998 blackbuck case is expected to continue on Saturday. While the hearing for earlier slated for Friday, however, district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment and deferred the hearing to today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.