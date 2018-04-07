Judge hearing Salman Khan’s bail plea among 87 transferred

The counsel of actor Salman Khan moved a petition in a Jodhpur court for bail and suspension of sentence on Friday (File Photo) The counsel of actor Salman Khan moved a petition in a Jodhpur court for bail and suspension of sentence on Friday (File Photo)

In an administrative order issued late Friday night, the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, transferred 87 judicial officers in the district judge cadre. The list of transferred judges includes district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who heard the appeal for bail and suspension of sentence moved by the counsel of actor Salman Khan on Friday morning.

Also read | Hearing on Salman Khan’s bail today, court asks for case records

He was transferred to the post of district and sessions judge Sirohi. The order stated that the transfers were on account of administrative exigencies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App