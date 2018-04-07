Judge hearing Salman Khan’s bail plea among 87 transferred

Presents Latest News
In an administrative order issued late Friday night, the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, transferred 87 judicial officers in the district judge cadre. The list includes district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Updated: April 7, 2018
In an administrative order issued late Friday night, the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, transferred 87 judicial officers in the district judge cadre. The list of transferred judges includes district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who heard the appeal for bail and suspension of sentence moved by the counsel of actor Salman Khan on Friday morning.

He was transferred to the post of district and sessions judge Sirohi. The order stated that the transfers were on account of administrative exigencies.

