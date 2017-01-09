Jodhpur court to pronounce verdict in Salman Khan case on January 18

A case against Khan had been registered under the Arms Act by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license. A case against Khan had been registered under the Arms Act by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license.

A Jodhpur court on Monday fixed January 18 for pronouncing the verdict in the Arms Act case against Salman Khan and asked the actor to be present on that date. The court of chief judicial magistrate fixed the date after the final arguments from both the sides completed today. Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit directed Khan to be present in the court during pronouncement of the order.

Final arguments of the case had started on December 9 last year. A case against Khan had been registered under the Arms Act by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license. The case was filed by the forest department. If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.