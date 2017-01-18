Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court in 18-year-old Arms Act case

Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur civil Airport during the case in the 1998 Arms Act in Jodhpur on Tuesday on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur civil Airport during the case in the 1998 Arms Act in Jodhpur on Tuesday on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A court in Jodhpur Wednesday acquitted actor Salman Khan and gave him the benefit of doubt in a case in which the actor was charged under the Arms Act. Besides the cases of poaching of endangered antelopes under Wildlife (Protection) Act, a case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998. Khan, who was present in court for the verdict this morning, was accompanied by his sister Alvira perceived as his lucky charm.

In the 102-page judgment, CJM DS Rajpurohit said the prosecution’s evidence against the actor was not adequate.

Post the verdict, Khan’s lawyer HS Saraswat told reporters, “Justice has won.” He added that the prosecution completely failed to prove charges under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act. The public prosecutor said they will decide on appealing against the ruling after analysing the judgment.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier acquitted the Bollywood actor in two cases of poaching of chinkara. Khan had appeared in the court on March 10, 2016 for recording of his statements, wherein he had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.

The case had reached the stage of judgement earlier on February 25, 2014 but sudden appearance of an undecided prosecution application before the trial court, moved by the then prosecution counsel in 2006 put off the verdict for two years.

