Salman Khan acquitted: Blackbucks take their own lives, mocks Congress

On a day when a court in Jodhpur held actor Salman Khan “not guilty” of keeping an unlicensed weapon and allegedly using it during a deer hunt in 1998, the Congress took a veiled dig at Khan. Without naming Salman Khan or the case, the party’s chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, “Kahin Baar Hiran Apne Aap Mar Jaate Hain (Some times blackbucks take their own lives). No one knows who fired the bullets or who pulled the trigger,” he said.

While saying that he did not wish to comment on any court decision, Surjewala said, “Law should be equal for everyone, whether he is an artist or a common man.” Surjewala’s barbs came during a press conference held at the Maharashtra Congress office in Mumbai. The Congress leader rubbed it in further in what appeared to be a comment on the actor’s previous acquittal in the hit-and-run case. “A person gets killed by a car which no one is driving,” he said.