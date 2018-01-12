Sales of homes hit five-year low in Ahmedabad; dip in migration, say experts

Since 2012, the sales of homes have steadily declined in Ahmedabad Since 2012, the sales of homes have steadily declined in Ahmedabad

During the calendar year 2017, developers in Ahmedabad sold just 15,741 residential units. This is a decadal low for the housing market in the city, that saw over 30577 housing units being sold in 2012. Experts point to a reduction in migration as one of the key reasons for the poor demand for homes in the biggest city of Gujarat.

Since 2012, the sales of homes have steadily declined. By the year 2016 the home sales hit a low of 15,956 housing units and in 2017 it plummeted further clocking a decline of 48 percent compared to the sales figures registered five years ago, state a recent report by global consultants Knight Frank.

“It is little baffling to see that the demand for homes in Ahmedabad has been on steady decline for the past five years. I am not sure of the reason. It is possible that the migration to the city has reduced or people are finding it difficult to make a purchase in the current market conditions,” says Balbirsingh Khalsa, director-Ahmedabad, Knight Frank while talking to The Indian Express.

Similar views were expressed by real-estate developers. Dipak Patel of Siddhi Group says, “Our sales have fallen by 50 percent compared to that in 2012. A major reason for this is that people coming from outside the state in search of jobs have dipped drastically. The industrial growth witnessed during the last decade has slowed down and this has impacted our business too.”

Most of the sales that have happened in Ahmedabad are those priced Rs 50 lakh or lesser. The affinity of homebuyers towards affordable housing projects is very evident in Ahmedabad, states the Knight Frank report while adding that the residential markets in East (comprising of areas like Naroda, Vastral and Odhav) and North Ahmedabad (Gota, New Ranip, Motera and Chandkheda) witnessed close to 60 percent of the sales during the entire calendar year of 2017.

“The months of July and August were hard of developers, especially in case of under-construction projects. This was largely because of higher tax rate under GST, something that the developers were trying to understand and their inability to communicate the same in a manner that the homebuyer could understand,” the report added.

The real-estate developers have tried to counter the poor sales by reducing the number of new launches. This has helped in controlling the number of unsold inventory in the city. At present, the city has more than 26,800 unsold housing units which are at various stages of construction.

As far as new launches of housing projects are concerned, 2017 saw only 4790 new units being launched. This is 66 percent less than 2016 and is a far cry from 45,120 new units launched during the calendar year 2011. “Five years back, most of the developers had at least 5-6 residential schemes. Today, there is hardly anybody who handles so many projects together,” Patel added.

