Saleem Khan, suspected LeT operative, arrested from Mumbai airport

Suspected LeT operative Saleem Khan (ANI) Suspected LeT operative Saleem Khan (ANI)

Saleem Khan, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, was arrested from the Mumbai Airport on Monday in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS), news agencies reported. Khan, a native of Hathgaon village in Fatehpur, UP, had been on the run for the past nine years. A lookout notice was put out for him in 2008 when he was declared a ‘Wanted’ criminal. Officials said that he was caught on the basis of the lookout notice, according to a report in news agency IANS.

Anand Kumar, UP ADG (Law and Order), confirmed the arrest. “He is a LeT member. Look out notice was issued earlier. He was deported from UAE after his visa expired,” he said. Security forces say that Khan is being interrogated in Mumbai. The UP ATS has dispatched a team to Mumbai for further investigations.

Investigations have revealed that two militants, arrested for the 2008 CRPF camp attack in Rampur, had claimed that Khan had been trained for terrorist activities at a camp in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan. Khan was a dealer for ISI agent Aftab, the report said, who had been arrested in Faizabad. Khan dispatched money to Aftab.

