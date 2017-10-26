Salahuddin’s son in 7-day NIA custody

It was submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the criminal conspiracy of raising, collecting, transferring and receiving funds by terrorist groups and his role. It was submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the criminal conspiracy of raising, collecting, transferring and receiving funds by terrorist groups and his role.

The NIA court on Wednesday sent Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son, Syed Shahid Yousuf, to seven-day NIA remand in connection with a case of terror funding.

He was questioned before his arrest when his name came up during probe. Yousuf was found “collecting” funds from terrorist organisations in Saudi Arabia as well as another accused Aijaz Ahmad Bhat on the directions of his father, according to NIA as per court records.

It was submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the criminal conspiracy of raising, collecting, transferring and receiving funds by terrorist groups and his role.

