Sakshi Maharaj controversy: Will direct party leaders to be in control when they speak, says Om Mathur

MP Sakshi Maharaj (File/Express) MP Sakshi Maharaj (File/Express)

After the Election Commission issued notice to Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his alleged remarks against Muslims during a religious event in Meerut, state in-charge Om Mathur on Tuesday said the party will direct MPs and other leaders to be in “control” while they speak during the campaign. Speaking to mediapersons before the party’s state committee meeting in Lucknow, Mathur said he has seen the footage of Maharaj’s speech, and added the MP had made the remark in an event that had no association with the BJP.

Mathur also said the party’s central leadership will consider only the names recommended by the state committee. Later, in the committee meeting, all members passed a proposal authorising party state president Keshav Prasad Maurya to conduct candidate selection process, and for sending the names to the central parliamentary board.