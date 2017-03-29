Sakshi Dhoni raises privacy issue after MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar details made public on Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad promises action

Photo of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni posted on Twitter by @CSCeGov handle Photo of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni posted on Twitter by @CSCeGov handle

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and apprised Union Law Minister Ravi Shankal Prasad of a privacy data breach after a picture of Dhoni giving his bio metric details to CSC VLE along with his application form was posted on its official Twitter handle.

The union minister, after having ‘liked’ the tweet without noticing that the details were shared, promised Sakshi that a serious action will be taken against those responsible.

The issue started with a tweet put out by CSCeGov official handle in which photographs of MS Dhoni’s application form were also made public. Ravi Shankar Prasad liked the tweet in question and also tweeted a picture of MS Dhoni with the message “VLE of @CSCegov_ delivers #Aadhaar service to @msdhoni. Legendary cricketer’s #Digital hook (shot).” (sic).

Sakshi Dhoni replied to this tweet by Prasad and expressed her disappointment over ‘Aadhaar information of MS Dhoni and application form being made a public property’. In reply, Prasad questioned Sakshi if his tweet divulged any personal information, following which she replied with the earlier picture tweeted out by CSCeGov handle.

Meanwhile, the CSCeGov handle has removed the disputed picture from its tweet. Here is the full conversation:

@rsprasad Sir I m talking about the application which was tweeted along with picture by @CSCegov_ pic.twitter.com/EHYwzfzfKR — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 28, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd