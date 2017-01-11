Sakshi Maharaj defiant: Did not say anything wrong, did not name any community

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (File) BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (File)

BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj appeared defiant Wednesday after he visited the Election Commission in response to a show cause notice served on him for his communal remarks against Muslims during a religious event in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

“I did not make any wrong statement, I did not name any community. Population must be controlled and women are not machines to deliver babies,” the MP said. He also justified his remarks saying that he spoke at a religious event.

In an indirect jibe at the Muslim community, Sakshi Maharaj, at a sant sammelan in Meerut on January 6, said, “Desh mein samasyaein khadi ho rahi hain jansankhya ke karan. Uske liye Hindu zimmedar nahin hain… Zimmedar toh wo hain jo chaar biwion aur chalees bachchon ki baatein karte hain. (There are problems in the country because of the growth of population. Hindus are not responsible for that. Those responsible are the ones who talk of four wives and 40 children.)”

He had also said that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism.

