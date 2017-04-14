Sajjan’s stature won’t come down, yours will: Dal Khalsa to Captain

The Dal Khalsa Thursday slammed Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for his remarks that he would not meet the visiting Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. Sajjan will visit New Delhi for bilateral talks with the Centre later this month and will also visit Punjab.

Dal Khalsa head H S Cheema said, “If Harjit Sajjan is a Khalistani sympathiser, why has India decided to hold talks with him?” Another party leader H S Dhami said, “Your uncalled words go against the rich traditions of Punjab”. “If you won’t meet him, his stature will not come down but yours will”,” observed Kanwar Pal Singh.

