Saifee Burhani trust acquires gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s three assets auctioned in Mumbai

Officials speak to the media after conducting the auction at Churchgate on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Officials speak to the media after conducting the auction at Churchgate on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

THE SAIFEE Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) acquired all three properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim that were put up for auction on Tuesday.

SBUT, which was among a dozen bidders in the public auction held by the finance ministry under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), had placed the highest bids through sealed tenders, sources said. Hindu Mahasabha had expressed intentions to participate in the auction but failed to deposit earnest money and was disqualified.

Sources said that while Shabnam Guesthouse in Bhendi Bazar was auctioned for Rs 3.053 crore, Dawood’s ancestral property, Damarwala building at Pakmodia street, was sold for Rs 3.53 crore. Hotel Raunaq Afroz went for Rs 4.53 crore. “The highest bidder would now require to deposit 25 per cent of the bidding amount within 30 days and the total amount within 90 days,” said P Selvaganesh, the Competent Authority, SAFEMA.

In September, after the 117-year-old Hussaini Manzil collapsed in Bhendi Bazaar, SAFEMA issued a notice asking Dawood’s brother Iqbal and 25 other residents of Damarwala building to vacate it as it was deemed “dangerous”. One of the conditions SAFEMA has set for SBUT is to relocate the tenants. “One of the contract terms clearly states that whoever takes over the property has to relocate the 30 tenants still staying in the building,” said an official.

SAFEMA officials are happy the bid has been successful. In December 2015, the government appointed a private firm to conduct the auction. However, seven properties remained unsold.

Sources said SAFEMA will closely monitor the Mumbai Police case against SBUT in the building collapse. “While the two (bid and case) are not linked and we are confident that SBUT has plans for cluster development of the area, we are closely tracking the probe,” the official added.

Security was a concern for organisers and bidders. “We know we are being watched. In 2015, when we carried out the auction, there were intelligence inputs that D-gang was watching every move,” said a revenue official.

An SBUT spokesperson said, “The three properties fall under our ongoing Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project. These buildings are dilapidated and unfit for living. Therefore, to ensure safety of families living in these buildings and to carry on with the redevelopment project, we participated in the bidding and acquired these properties.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App