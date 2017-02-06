Saibaba temple trust’s 2016 income exceeds Rs 400 crore

The famous Saibaba temple here received income of Rs 403.75 crore in various forms, including Rs 258.42 crore in donations, during the calender year 2016. Sachin Tambe, member of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), said in 2015 the temple’s income was Rs 393.72 crore.

During January-December 2016, Rs 258.42 crore were received through donations in cash-boxes, at donation-counters, online-donation, or by debit/credit cards, cheques or demand drafts. Further, the temple received 28 kg gold jewellery worth Rs 6.74 crore and 383 kg of silver ornaments valued at Rs 1.10 crore in donation.

The trust also earned interest of Rs 128.24 crore on fixed deposit receipts with various nationalised banks. The trust has FDRs of Rs 1,826 crore. Devotees from 47 countries visited the temple during 2016 and donated Rs 9.8 crore in foreign currencies or cheques.