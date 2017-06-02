Saibaba kin plead for medical care

Family and friends of differently-abled Delhi University professor G N Saibaba submitted a petition to the National Human Rights Commission, requesting it to pass an order directing Nagpur Central Jail to provide him proper medical care.

Saibaba, along with five others, was convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. His wife, A S Vasanta Kumari, said in the plea: “It has been over 10 weeks since his arrest and jail authorities are not providing him with any medical care.”

