Sai Anamika new working president of Delhi Mahila Congress

Sai Anamika was on Thursday appointed as the working president of the Delhi Mahila Congress. The post was vacant after then president Barkha Shukla Singh resigned last month and later joined the BJP. Singh was expelled from the party for hitting out at party vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken over ticket distribution for the MCD polls.

The appointment of Anamika, a medical practitioner, as working president was confirmed by Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukjerjee.

“The post of Mahila Congress president was vacant after Barkha Singh’s exit. Sai Anamika who served as a general secretary has been elevated as working president,” she said.

Anamika was associated with Youth Congress till 2011 in Bareilly. Later, she shifted to Delhi and went on to become general secretary of its Delhi unit.

“I am committed to work for strengthening the party and execute the leadership’s directions,” Anamika said.

A demonstration by the Congress women’s wing will be held outside BJP headquarters at Ashoka Road tomorrow in protest against the Modi government’s “failure” to check cross-border terrorism and increase in Naxal violence, she added.

