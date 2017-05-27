Sahranpur: Rahul Gandhi denied nod to visit, Congress says he will still go

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

THE DISTRICT administration on Friday denied permission to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Saharanpur on Saturday, citing law and order problem. The permission was sought by Congress’s Saharanpur district chief Sashi Wali. “The district administration denied permission, but Rahul Gandhi will come to Saharanpur tomorrow. He will reach Saharanpur around 1 pm…He wanted to visit Shabbirpur and meet victims of the violence,” said Wali.

Heavy force has been deployed in Saharanpur since violence broke out on May 5. On Friday, the Centre provided two more companies of RAF to the district administration. Two companies of RAF are already stationed there.

District Magistrate Pramod Kumar said Congress’s district president had sought permission for Rahul’s visit. “The permission was denied, citing law and order problem. I have denied permission to all political leaders interested in visiting Saharanpur. I have asked the Congress district president to arrange for the visit after the situation becomes normal.” ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra said the situation in the district is under control.

