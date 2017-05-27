Latest News
  • Sahranpur: Rahul Gandhi denied nod to visit, Congress says he will still go

Sahranpur: Rahul Gandhi denied nod to visit, Congress says he will still go

Heavy force has been deployed in Saharanpur since violence broke out on May 5.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow | Published:May 27, 2017 3:53 am
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi news, Congress news, rahul Gandhi congress president, Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Sonia Gandhi news, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, India news, National news, Latest news Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

THE DISTRICT administration on Friday denied permission to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Saharanpur on Saturday, citing law and order problem. The permission was sought by Congress’s Saharanpur district chief Sashi Wali.  “The district administration denied permission, but Rahul Gandhi will come to Saharanpur tomorrow. He will reach Saharanpur around 1 pm…He wanted to visit Shabbirpur and meet victims of the violence,” said Wali.

Heavy force has been deployed in Saharanpur since violence broke out on May 5. On Friday, the Centre provided two more companies of RAF to the district administration. Two companies of RAF are already stationed there.

District Magistrate Pramod Kumar said Congress’s district president had sought permission for Rahul’s visit. “The permission was denied, citing law and order problem. I have denied permission to all political leaders interested in visiting Saharanpur. I have asked the Congress district president to arrange for the visit after the situation becomes normal.” ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra said the situation in the district is under control.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. R
    Rathna LK
    May 27, 2017 at 4:17 am
    The state cannot remain for itself without allowing anyone.Shri Rahulji has taken a right decision..Victims need someone to hear them.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 26: Latest News