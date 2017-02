Sahitya Akademi awards for 24

Twenty-four writers received the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2016 here Wednesday. Congratulating the winners.

The award-winning poets are Jnan Pujari (Assamese), Anjali Basumatary (Bodo), Kamal Vora (Gujarati), Prabha Verma (Malayalam), Sitanath Acharya (Sanskrit), Gobindra Chandra Maji (Santali), Nand Javeri (Sindhi) and Papineni Sivasankar (Telugu). The short story writers who won the award are Chhatrapal (Dogri), Shyam Darihare (Maithili), Moirangthem Rajen (Manipuri), Asaram Lomate (Marathe), Paramita Satpathy (Odia), Bulaki Sharma (Rajasthani), and Vannadhasan (Tamil).

The novelists are Jerry Pinto (English), Nasira Sharma (Hindi), B M Kunhi (Kannada), Edwin J F Dsouza (Konkani), and Gita Upadhyay (Nepali). Aziz Hajini (Kashmiri) and Nizam Siddiqui (Urdu) won the award for their books on criticism, while Nrisinghaprasd Bhaduri (Bengali) won for an essay book, and Swrajbir (Punjabi) for the play.