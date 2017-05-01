Sahayak sting video: Bail till June 13 to journalist booked under OSA

Lance Naik Roy Mathew Lance Naik Roy Mathew

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to journalist Poonam Agarwal, who was booked under sections of the Official Secrets Act and those relating to defamation and abetment to suicide under the IPC. Agarwal had recorded a sting video for news website The Quint in which Lance Naik Roy Mathew had purportedly spoken against the “sahayak” system in the Indian Army. He committed suicide after the release of the sting video, allegedly fearing a court martial.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere granted Agarwal bail until June 13, the next date of hearing, on execution of a bond for a sum of Rs 25,000. “Prima facie, at this stage, taking the prosecution case as it stands, it is doubtful whether any offence either under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) or 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code or under Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act, is attracted, in the peculiar facts of this case. Merely because the sting operation was done in a prohibited area would not automatically attract the provisions of Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act,” pointed out the court.

Justice Mohite Dere said: “Agarwal will produce her laptop, which contains the raw footage of the video clip of the sting operation, before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, in the presence of their forensic expert. She is also permitted to be accompanied by one forensic expert from her side. In the presence of the forensic experts, Poonam and the DCP, the material pertaining to the raw footage and edited video clipping, shall be downloaded by the State Forensic Expert. After downloading the footage pertaining to the sting operation, the laptop shall be returned to her.”

Agarwal has also been asked to hand over the mobile phone on which the audio recording was done, as well as the camera, along with its memory card. The sting operation was conducted on February 7, 2017 in a residential colony of officers, while Mathew committed suicide on March 2, 2017.

A complaint was then lodged by Nareshkumar Jatav, a colleague of the deceased, with the Deolali Camp police station in Nashik. Agarwal had conducted the sting operation along with Deepchand Singh, a retired soldier who had lost his legs and an arm in war. He was running a canteen at Deolali Camp, Nashik, at that time. He has also been granted anticipatory bail.

“It appears that the sting operation was conducted in a prohibited area and the clip was uploaded by Agarwal, an Associate Editor of the web news portal The Quint, on its website, after editing the said clip and after blurring the faces of the sahayaks, who were interviewed (including Roy Mathew, deceased). I have seen the edited video clip uploaded on the website. After viewing the clip, it appears that the purpose of the sting operation was to show that sahayaks were made to do menial work, like taking the dogs for a walk, taking the children to schools, driving the wives of the officers to parlours, shopping, etc., contrary to the circular of January 19, 2017.

“It appears from the statement of the complainant that after the sting operation was done and the video went viral, the deceased felt that he and the Army were shamed and defamed and apprehended that he would be court martialed leading to him taking the drastic step of committing suicide,” said the judge.

Appearing for Agarwal, senior counsel Amit Desai argued that the whole object of conducting the sting operation was to expose the malaise and practices followed by some of the superior officers in the Indian Army, by misusing the Sahayak system. He further submitted that Agarwal had conducted several sting operations, which were in public interest and for the benefit of the society, and that this was one such sting operation.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor submitted that because of the video, which went viral on social media, Mathew was compelled to commit suicide and the custody of the applicants was necessary to find out if anything more had been recorded by them.

