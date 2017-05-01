Sahayak sting: Journalist booked under OSA gets bail till June 13

Sahayak committed suicide after the sting operation Sahayak committed suicide after the sting operation

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to journalist Poonam Agarwal, who was booked under sections of the Official Secrets Act and those relating to defamation and abetment to suicide under the IPC. Agarwal had recorded a sting video for news website The Quint in which Lance Naik Roy Mathew had purportedly spoken against the “sahayak” system in the Army. He committed suicide after the release of the video, allegedly fearing a court martial.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere granted Agarwal bail until June 13, the next date of hearing, on execution of a bond for a sum of Rs 25,000. “Prima facie, at this stage, taking the prosecution case as it stands, it is doubtful whether any offence either under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) or 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code or under Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act, is attracted, in the peculiar facts of this case. Merely because the sting operation was done in a prohibited area would not automatically attract the provisions of Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act,” said the court.

Justice Mohite Dere said: “Agarwal will produce her laptop, which contains the raw footage of the video clip of the sting operation, before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, in the presence of their forensic expert. She is also permitted to be accompanied by one forensic expert from her side. In the presence of the forensic experts, Poonam and the DCP, the material pertaining to the raw footage and edited video clipping, shall be downloaded by the State Forensic Expert.” Agarwal has also been asked to hand over the mobile phone on which the audio recording was done, as well as the camera.

“It appears that the sting operation was conducted in a prohibited area and the clip was uploaded by Agarwal, an Associate Editor of the web news portal The Quint, on its website, after editing the said clip and after blurring the faces of the sahayaks, who were interviewed (including Roy Mathew, deceased)… It appears from the statement of the complainant that after the sting operation was done and the video went viral, the deceased felt that he and the Army were shamed and defamed and apprehended that he would be court martialed leading to him taking the drastic step of committing suicide,” said the judge.

The public prosecutor submitted that because of the video, Mathew was compelled to commit suicide and the custody of the applicants was necessary to find out if anything more had been recorded by them.

