Sahara chief Subrata Roy’s parole extended till July 5

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the parole of Sahara India’s Subrata Roy until July 5. The apex court had earlier extended his parole until June 19 with a warning that failure to meet the deadline of 15 June for the payment of Rs 1,500 crore would land him in prison once again.

Sahara has still to pay balance Rs 11,169 crores of the principal amount of Rs 25,781 crore to the investors from whom two group companies – SIRECL and SHICL – had illegally raised funds in 2008 and 2009 through OFCDs.

In April, the court while granting bail to Roy had also given a go ahead to the Official Liquidator for preparation of the auction of Sahara’s prime property, Aamby Valley township in near Maharashtra’s Lonavala. After perusing the report of the Liquidator and the valuer of the properties, the court set the reserved price at Rs 37,392 crore and asked the Official Liquidator to adduce before the court on June 19 draft terms and conditions, and sale notice.

The court had on November 28 last year asked Roy to deposit Rs 600 crore more by February 6 in the refund account to remain out of jail and warned that failure to do so would result in his return to prison. It had on May 6, 2016 granted Roy four-week parole to attend his mother’s funeral. His parole has been extended by the court ever since. Roy was sent to Tihar jail on March 4, 2014.

The SEBI had registered a case against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment, their promoter Subrata Roy and the three directors in 2012, alleging that these companies had collected a huge sum of money from investors without listing the securities on the stock exchanges.

