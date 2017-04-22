Saharanpur violence: Two FIRs registered, no arrests so far

Two FIRs were on Friday registered against 12 persons and over 300 unnamed people in connection with two incidents of violence in Janakpuri in Saharanpur, police said. SSP Love Kumar said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against over 300 people in connection with the stone-pelting by members of two communities on Thursday during a rally to mark Ambedkar Jayanti at Sadak Dudhali village.

The charges include IPC section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) among others. The second FIR has been registered in connection with the protest outside the Senior Superintendent of Police’s residence in which a CCTV camera was damaged and his “nameplate removed”, he said, adding the FIR was registered with charges similar to the first one.

The SSP further said in both the FIRs it has been mentioned that local MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma was present at both the spots. No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the SSP said.

At present, the situation is under control in the area while heavy police force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The rally yesterday taken out to mark BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in Sadak Dudhali village was allegedly objected to by members of a community who started pelting stones.

MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma and SSP Kumar were among several people who suffered injuries in the ensuing stone pelting from both the sides. Some other policemen were also injured.

Following this, police reached the spot and pacified both the groups. However, the MP along with his supporters reached outside the SSP’s official residence and started protesting demanding conduct of the rally and suspension of the Senior Superintendent of Police. They damaged a CCTV camera outside the SSP’s residence after which police personnel from nearby areas were deployed there.

The SSP had said permission for the rally was not given by the administration. A flag march was yesterday carried out in the village.

