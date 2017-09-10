Saharanpur violence: NSA invoked against three accused in prison

Curfew imposed in Saharanpur following the clashes. (File) Curfew imposed in Saharanpur following the clashes. (File)

Three months after Dalits and Thakurs clashed in Bargaon area of Saharanpur, police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against three accused from the Thakur community. They are lodged in the Saharanpur District Jail since June 4. The violence had led to the death of two persons and left several injured. Besides, incidents of arson and damage to government properties had also been reported. A special investigation team, set up by the state government, is probing the cases.

Residents of Ambehta Chand village, Sompal alias Sonu (25), Sudhir (28) and Vilas alias Raju (24), face charges under the NSA in connection with the murder of a Dalit youth and injury to 13 others after BSP chief Mayawati took part in a rally at Shabbirpur village on May 23. The deceased was identified as Ashish Meghraj, a resident of Sarsawa.

“I have served NSA notice to the district jail after obtaining the order from the district magistrate. All three are accused in a case of attack and murder on May 23,” said Bargaon police SHO Munendra Singh. Saharanpur District Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said he has received the order.

The SHO said the chargesheet has already been filed in the court. While Sudhir faces two cases, including one of murder, he has three cases of violence and murder against him. Vilas is an accused in the murder case.

“The process of invoking NSA against the other accused lodged in jail… will also be initiated,” Saharanpur SSP Babloo Kumar said.

On May 5, Dalits and Thakurs had clashed over a procession and loud music played by the Thakurs, who were on their way to attend an event related to Maharana Pratap’s anniversary in an adjoining village.

