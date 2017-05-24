Saharanpur violence: SSP SC Dubey, DM NP Singh sacked over inability to control violence

Saharanpur: UP Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra talks to the persons affected by the violence in Saharanpur, in Shabbirpur on Wednesday. PTI Photo Saharanpur: UP Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra talks to the persons affected by the violence in Saharanpur, in Shabbirpur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday sacked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur Subhash Chandra Dubey and District Magistrate (DM) NP Singh over their inability to control the situation after fresh violence hit Saharanpur on Tuesday evening, as per news agency ANI. The SSP, according to ANI, on Wednesday morning assured that 24 people have been arrested so far in connection with the fresh caste violence between Dalit and Rajput communities.

READ: One Dalit is killed as Saharanpur is back on the boil, attack after Mayawati’s rally

According to reports, the violence started after BSP chief Mayawati’s visit to Saharanpur due to a public meeting in Shabbirpur village. One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in violence that hit the area on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day, Mayawati attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for the violence in the area. She alleged that “casteist forces” in the BJP and RSS are one of the main reasons behind such caste-based violence in the society. She also said the neglect on the part of the administration was the reason that “BJP supporters” could target Dalits and unleash violence in the area.

As per PTI, Mayawati said that ever since the BJP came to power in UP, law and order had deteriorated, as was the case in other BJP-ruled states. “The saffron brigade has got a free hand to carry out communal and casteist activities to harass people…everyone needs to remain vigilant,” she said.

Meanwhile, the UP government today announced it will provide Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the family of a man killed in the caste violence and Rs 50,000 each as compensation to those injured.

The violence started on May 5, when a Dalit group had objected to a procession of Thakurs in Shabbirpur village to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap. In the ensuing violence, one person was killed and 15 others were injured. Dalits allege that upper caste Thakurs had earlier prevented them from installing a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the premises of the Ravidas temple inside the village.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd