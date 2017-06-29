Saharanpur violence: CM Adityanath says Illegal mining syndicate behind caste clashes

Breaking his silence on the recent caste violence in Saharanpur district among other issues, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said the syndicate behind the mining racket was responsible for “orchestrating” the Dalit-Thakur clashes, as well as funding the Bheem Army which is facing several cases in connection with the violence.

In an interview to DD News, he also, for the first time, blamed BSP chief Mayawati for “escalating” the tension, leading to more violence after her public meeting in Shabbirpur village, and accused district officials, including the then principal secretary (home), who was removed last month, of “dereliction of duty” and “laxity” while allowing the former chief minister to go there.

Alleging that the district administration had allowed Mayawati’s visit without taking the state government into confidence, Adityanath said he had asked the principal secretary (home) and DGP on what grounds they had done so when people there were “looking for an opportunity” to reignite tension. “Unhone (principal secretary and DGP) kaha… DM aur SSP ne kaha hai ki aisa koi mamla nahi hai.. maine kaha… kya moorkhatapurna batein karte hain (They said DM and SSP have said there was no such matter…I said what foolish talk is this),” he added.

The CM said he then asked the officers how those who have always spread caste hatred could be expected to preach the message of peace there. He added that no one was supposed to get permission to visit the place given the tension prevailing there.

“If her visit was so important, she was supposed to be taken by helicopter via Delhi and then take back immediately after the meeting… DM and SSP took a stupid decision and action was taken against both the same evening,” Adityanath added.

