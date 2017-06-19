Saharanpur Violence case: SIT to seek release of four who were ‘falsely implicated’

Saharanpur: Police in action after a violence broke out during an Ambedkar Jayanti Shobhayatra in Saharanpur (PTI/file) Saharanpur: Police in action after a violence broke out during an Ambedkar Jayanti Shobhayatra in Saharanpur (PTI/file)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the Saharanpur caste-related violence of last month will seek the release of four persons after they were found to be “falsely implicated”.

“These four persons, all residents of Shabbirpur village, were held accused for violence at Shabbirpur village on May 5. During investigation, police found they were falsely implicated in the case. No evidence of their involvement in the case has been found so far. An application under Section 169 CrPC would be moved in court tomorrow (Monday) requesting for their release,” said Vidya Sagar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Saharanpur. The application will moved before a local court.

Police said, of the four persons, two are Dalits and two Thakurs. They are lodged at the Saharanpur district jail.

Last week, the court released eight Thakurs after the SIT found that they were “falsely booked” for the attack on three Dalits at Ambheta village on May 23.

The SIT is verifying claims of over 100 affidavits that families of accused filed claiming their innocence. Affidavits also carried “evidence” to support the claim.

The violence in Saharanpur began on May 5 at Shabbirpur village, when a man was killed, several others were injured and around 25 houses set ablaze. The incident had occurred after dalits objected to loud music being played by Thakurs moving in a procession to an adjoining village to attend a function in honour of Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap. The district remained tense ever since and violence erupted repeatedly. SIT formed by state government is investigating 46 FIRs filed during violence.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in connection with protest staged by a group of women under the banner of Bheem Army outside office of sub-divisional magistrate, Behat in Saharanpur on Thursday.

Police said they were demanding the release of Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar and other Dalits lodged in Saharanpur district jail.

Station House Officer, Behat police station, Jitendra Kalra said, FIR has been lodged against seven named and 250 unidentified women under IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty). No one has been arrested so far, he added.

