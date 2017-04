Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press on Saturday. (ANI) Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press on Saturday. (ANI)

Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the Saharanpur incident where BJP workers led by its MP and MLA allegedly indulged in violence at SSP’s residence. “Saharanpur incident is a test for the state government,” he said.

