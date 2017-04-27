Saharanpur violence accused BJP MP meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Accused in two cases of violence in a village and vandalism at the Saharanpur SSP’s residence, local BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow on Wednesday evening. Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Sanjeev Kumar Balyan accompanied Lakhanpal to the meeting.

Balyan — BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar — claimed that party leaders did not indulge in vandalism at the SSP’s residence. He claimed they had a “courtesy” meeting with the CM and that the Saharanpur incident was not the only matter discussed. “We apprised CM with the facts related to the Saharanpur incident. The entire incident was narrated before him,” he added.

Asked why Lakhanpal had accompanied him, Balyan said allegations of the former’s involvement are false. “Lakhanpal was present in SSP’s camp office but a mob of some unidentified people damaged the flower pots outside the office. No vandalism occurred at the residence. Nothing was damaged there,” he claimed.

On SP chief and ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations that the BJP MP had used such tactics to win the elections, the union minister said Akhilesh had been making such allegations against BJP when he himself was in power. “When we are in power, why will we do that,” Balyan said.

He also said issues like payment to sugarcane farmers were discussed. Lakhanpal remained unavailable for comment.

