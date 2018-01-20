Saharanpur: Two youths succumb to injuries after policemen allegedly refuse help

The protesters have demanded a compensation of one crore for each of the victim’s families along with the legal case to be filed against the concerned police officials. (Photo: ANI) The protesters have demanded a compensation of one crore for each of the victim’s families along with the legal case to be filed against the concerned police officials. (Photo: ANI)

Two youths died in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in a motorcycle accident after their bike rammed into an electric pole and they fell into a canal, reported news agency ANI. Police officials who reached the spot allegedly refused to carry the victims for medical help.

The video of the incident has also surfaced on social media and police is reportedly taking the disciplinary action. “The concerned policemen were suspended immediately. We will receive a report in 24 hours after which we will take action accordingly,” said Prabal Pratap Singh, Additional SP City Saharanpur.

“Had my child received first aid on time, he could have been saved. Even the doctors say that. I want a case to be made on the concerned cops. It is a murder in a way,” lamented the father of one of the deceased youth.

Father of one of the deceased youth said that had his son received medical help on time, he would have survived. (Photo: ANI) Father of one of the deceased youth said that had his son received medical help on time, he would have survived. (Photo: ANI)

Meanwhile, crowds comprising the locals and relatives of the deceased youths have blocked Bharat Mata Chowk to protest the negligent behaviour of the police officials. The protesters have demanded a compensation of one crore for each of the victim’s families along with the legal case to be filed against the concerned police officials.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd