Woman gangraped on pretext of job, one accused apprehended by the police

By: PTI | Saharanpur | Published:July 9, 2017 6:29 pm
A 20-year-old woman was on Saturday allegedly raped by four men on the pretext of job in Jadoda Panda village, in Saharanpur district. A complaint has been lodged and one of the accused apprehended, said the police. One of the accused, who knew the victim, called her and asked her to meet them at a secluded spot in the village for a job. She was then gangraped, Prabal Pratap Singh, SSP, said. The victim’s statement was recorded, following which she was sent for a medical examination. The report is awaited.

“The victim has so far named Anil and Rajiv, who are residents of the same village. The others will be arrested soon,” Singh assured.

