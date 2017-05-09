Saharanpur on edge again as violence breaks out between Dalits and Thakurs

A file photo from last week shows the aftermath of the violence in Saharanpur district. A file photo from last week shows the aftermath of the violence in Saharanpur district.

Days after a man was killed in clashes between members of the Dalit and Thakur community in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, violence erupted once again in the area putting the state police on high alert. Clashes began between the two communities over processions to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, news channel NDTV reported.

At least three police officers sustained head injuries as both groups resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism. Images aired by the NDTV showed several vehicles and a police station set on fire. According to reports, Dalit groups refused to allow a procession by the Thakurs as they were not allowed to carry a similar event on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Last week, violence broke out in Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur district after Dalits objected to loud music being played by the Thakurs at a procession. A Thakur man, identified as Sumit Kumar, succumbed to his injuries during the clash between the two communities. Three months ago, the Thankurs also objected to the installation of an Ambedkar statues in the village.

More details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd